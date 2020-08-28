Financial Companies Look to Back to School Sentiments as Economic Indicator

Last week, Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said he was pushing back in-person learning at school again. Then Thursday night Hinojosa hinted that he might change it back.

It's the latest twist in a complicated tale of school leaders, health officials and politicians jockeying over the start of school.

A survey from Deloitte shows 66% of parents they surveyed are anxious about sending their kids back to school and only 43% felt their kids are prepared for the next grade.

It may not be a surprise but financial experts say how parents feel about back to school, tells them a lot about consumer confidence, spending money, and the economy.

"The survey shows us clearly parents have deep concerns about two factors. A, what are the health impacts of children, how safe am I and my children. B, what's the economic security for the time ahead for my family," said Kevin Lane, Principal with Deloitte.

Schools are stuck at the center of so much. Whether they're potentially spreading the virus via in-person learning, mental stress from virtual learning, and causing concern among parents that's ultimately weighing how we live and spend money.

"As we gain more certainty regarding the virus the health situation then the economic posture will greatly improve we need certainty that people feel safe and until then we're likely to continue to have an economic downturn," said Lane.