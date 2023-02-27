Educational Trailers Stolen After Presentations at Dallas Schools

Schools across North Texas count on outside companies to come to campus and help students have hands-on science labs.

The mobile labs are filled with computers, TVs and robotic equipment to spark young minds. And they're apparently now a target for thieves and our kids are paying the price.

Branden Williams a scientist who left his job and became a teacher, and from the ground up, built a trailer to drive to schools and help get kids get excited about science.

"We want kids to know science is fun," said Williams. "Many of my science teachers back in the day were not cool, they didn't know how to make the real-world connections and I want to change that."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

That want ended this month when someone stole the 40-foot trailer out of the storage place in South Dallas where he keeps it.

"That's my business; like everything down to tables, chairs," he said.

He's not the only one. Travis Allen runs a trailer, too. His is designed to help teachers, cope with stress, and team build, and like Brandon, his was stolen in South Dallas.

"It's been on the road six months. It's pretty devastating; it's very devastating, actually," said Allen.

Police are working the cases, but no luck so far. Insurance will eventually help them both.

Mobile science and STEM labs are a big thing in schools these days. It's a cheaper way to build one science program and have it serve multiple schools, you lose one lab and the ripple effect is huge.

"Forty events I had to cancel immediately," said Williams.