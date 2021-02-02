DA's Office Helps Teach Criminal Justice Classes In Fort Worth ISD

The District Attorney's office in Tarrant County is taking on a new role as teachers. DA's have started working in the Fort Worth ISD to help teach students about the criminal justice process.

Jamauri Robinson may walk the halls of Eastern Hills High School these days but he hopes to soon be on the streets of Fort Worth working as a police officer in his community.

"I want to be one of the good guys," said Robinson. "I just want to make a difference."

Robinson enrolled in a criminal justice course where he’s learned everything from police procedure to how the justice process plays out. While he love his teacher, he said his decision to enter law enforcement was solidified when a Tarrant County prosecutor came into class and taught for the day.

"When it comes from someone else who knows what they’re talking about, it’s a lot more helpful," said Robinson.

Fort Worth ISD and District Attorney Sharen Wilson partnered up to have DA’s trade out the courtroom for the classroom through live virtual class time to talk about everything from determining guilt and innocence to ending repeat offenders.

"My mom is a teacher and she has the patience of the saint, the virtual setting has been great, they can learn back and forth but I have a wonderful respect for teachers and what they do on a daily basis," said Jordan Rolfe, Assistant Criminal District Attorney.

Rolfe led one of the classes and said it was as rewarding for her as it was for the students. She said many times, young people’s interaction with the DA’s office isn’t pleasant, and this allowed them to improve that!

"Whether they disagree with our jobs or they look at the justice system as a whole, your job is to do the right thing and sometimes people understand that and sometimes they don’t and hopefully there's a mutual respect at the end of the day," said Rolfe.

Jamauri definitely has that respect and is ready and eager to put it to work, to protect and serve.