Dallas ISD Works to Recruit Black and Latino Male Teachers

You've heard schools talk about the dire need for teachers. Dallas ISD is actually narrowing its focus a bit more with a need for minority male teachers.

No matter where you go, walk into a classroom and the teacher often looks the same. They're typically women and not often minority even in schools where the students are minorities.

"Roughly about 2% of teachers nationwide are minority males," said Steven Jackson, Director of Recruitment for Dallas ISD.

Jackson ran the numbers out of curiosity and realized they needed to take action.

"We want our students to look and see a male in the classroom and say, 'I can be just like this individual. I can be just like my teacher,'" he said.

The district started an effort to help black men who may not major in education, have a pathway to the classroom.

Dejesus Adefuye was in the health sciences field but when his employer brought in interns he was always thinking of them under his wing.

"Teaching is one of those professions it not glamorized," said Adefuye. "You look at the news. They're not the stars. They're not the doctors are lawyers even though they teach the doctors and lawyers."

Today he is the star, teaching at Daniel Webster Elementary where third-graders adore him as a teacher, and other male's who have come through the program to teach.

Across town at Thomas Jefferson High School, young Latino males in Felipe Cruz' class say he gets it. When they feel pressure to work, learn English, and succeed academically.

"We add value because we have those experiences and we can answer those questions for those students," said Cruz.

Over the past few years, 55 men have gone through the program with 25 more in classes, ready to join in.