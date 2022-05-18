Carter In The Classroom

Focusing on unique things school districts are doing to help children succeed.
dallas isd

Dallas ISD Superintendent Says It Will Be ‘Difficult to Come Back' This School Year

By Wayne Carter

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa
NBC 5 News

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa says the coronavirus pandemic is unlike any crisis he’s managed in 24 years as a superintendent of the largest school district in North Texas.

In a phone call with NBC 5 Monday morning, Hinojosa said his gut tells him that returning to class this year will be difficult.

”We just have to worry about how we get our kids fed and get some kind of learning going on the next few weeks," Hinojosa said. "But my gut says it will be difficult to come back.”

Hinojosa said the district got laptops in the hands of all secondary and high school students but didn’t have enough for elementary students. He also said about 50% of his students don’t have access to the internet, which makes starting e-learning very difficult right now.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Internet service provider Spectrum is offering free internet access to students for two months. Spectrum said they’re reaching out to Dallas ISD to see how they can coordinate help.

Michelle Stie of the National Math and Science Institute helps teachers come up with new effective lesson plans. The organization has lots of online content and is giving teachers tips and ideas on how to do online teaching.

Stie is encouraging teachers to stay in touch with students as best they can and be creative in sending ideas for lessons and activities to students.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

bees 25 mins ago

East Dallas Couple Turns Beekeeping Hobby Into Passion Project to Save Bees

paper tag nation 34 mins ago

TxDMV Names New Executive Director Amid Paper Tag Crisis

Dallas ISD elementary students are getting grab-and-go lessons handed out at schools along with meals to help as well.

This article tagged under:

dallas isdDallaseducationMichael HinojosaDISD
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us