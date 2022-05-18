Dallas ISD Superintendent Says It Will Be ‘Difficult to Come Back' This School Year

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa says the coronavirus pandemic is unlike any crisis he’s managed in 24 years as a superintendent of the largest school district in North Texas.

In a phone call with NBC 5 Monday morning, Hinojosa said his gut tells him that returning to class this year will be difficult.

”We just have to worry about how we get our kids fed and get some kind of learning going on the next few weeks," Hinojosa said. "But my gut says it will be difficult to come back.”

Hinojosa said the district got laptops in the hands of all secondary and high school students but didn’t have enough for elementary students. He also said about 50% of his students don’t have access to the internet, which makes starting e-learning very difficult right now.

Internet service provider Spectrum is offering free internet access to students for two months. Spectrum said they’re reaching out to Dallas ISD to see how they can coordinate help.

Michelle Stie of the National Math and Science Institute helps teachers come up with new effective lesson plans. The organization has lots of online content and is giving teachers tips and ideas on how to do online teaching.

Stie is encouraging teachers to stay in touch with students as best they can and be creative in sending ideas for lessons and activities to students.

Dallas ISD elementary students are getting grab-and-go lessons handed out at schools along with meals to help as well.