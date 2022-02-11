Carter In The Classroom

Dallas ISD Offering Waived Fees For Teaching Certification For Some Subjects

By Wayne Carter

The search for teachers has caused schools to get creative over the years. 

Dallas ISD like many districts has a program to help anyone with a bachelor's degree and the desire to learn to help get the needed certification to get in the classroom.

They're now making it easier to get there with a 1-year program to earn certification and in some cases, it won't cost a dime. 

Bilingual teachers and those in high school level courses in certain subjects are in such demand, DISD is willing to provide the training which can run upwards of $6,000 for free.

It speaks to people like Rachel Rogerson. She has an art degree and worked in nonprofits in the arts.

Now she's at WW Samuel High School helping pass along her love for the arts. 

"Starting with substitute teaching is the perfect way to find out if it's for you, I had no idea if it was for me until I set foot into the classroom," said Rogerson who is loving her first year teaching at Samuel.

If you're interested in more information about the program click here. Applications for this coming class should be submitted by Feb. 13.

