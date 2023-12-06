Dallas ISD is teaching second graders about the War of 1812 in new curriculum

Second grade is a place where everything's still colorful, fun, and supportive. TEA says it's also the year kids shouldn't just recite the pledge, but start to understand the words behind it and recognize songs connected to our patriotism.

Jacqueline Ramirez's second-grade class at Arthur Kramer Elementary is taking it a step further to learn about the War of 1812.

"If they won that means the British have to stay back," said Fatima Bility, a student.

In case you need a refresher, the War of 1812 was not the American Revolution; this war came later and was over about trade and Western expansion.

"They're wanting more land," said Gavin Lloyd, a student.

All the details may not be quite perfect, but these kids know and understand significant parts of history reserved for fifth or sometimes sixth grade.

"The British wanted to have like, more land and be in. Somebody could be the king of the whole land. But America's disqualified. There were like, No, I don't think that's gonna happen," said Bility.

It's not just happening in Ms. Ramirez's class but in every second-grade classroom in Dallas ISD.

"I've taught fourth and fifth grade in the past. So when I saw this in second grade, I knew it was going to be a challenge. But my kids are just so good at it. They love it," said Ramirez.

The War of 1812 is just the beginning they've asked to learn more.

"There's, there's James Madison, Dolly Madison, Madison, George Washington," said Bility

"We learned about ancient Greece, the civilizations," explained Lloyd.

It's pushing the envelope, to show you can do more earlier when kids are eager to learn and time around the carpet can be much more than just learning why there are fifty stars on our flag.