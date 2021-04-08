Dallas ISD Encourages High School Seniors to End School Year In-Person

More students are headed back to class in the Dallas Independent School District. The district is hitting social media, giving out incentives, and pleading with parents and students to spend the last nine weeks on campus.

While some of Lincoln High School Principal Johnna Weaver students are thriving remotely she says many are not and before this school year ends she's going to do something about it.

"A lot of students are struggling with at-home learning because they don't have the support," said Weaver.

The district wide plan to get all seniors back in person for the last nine weeks of school is called "Finish Strong."

Whether excelling at home or not, Dallas ISD wants students to feel comfortable coming back, connecting with peers, and ending their high school career, with community.

"This is my second week back," said Lincoln High School Senior Elijah Harrington.

"I see why they want us to come back, it's so much better than staying at home."

Harrington is headed to Morehouse College in the fall, with honors.

While remote learning worked for him, he came back and says in just the two weeks he's been at Lincoln again, he's become a better student.

"It may be harder to get up and come to school but there's a lot more benefits to coming to school," he said.