Dallas ISD Considers At-Home Learning Likely This Fall

Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa said the district could use a "hybrid" model, incorporating some in-person and online instruction.

By Wayne Carter

NBC 5 News

A "hybrid opening" -- that's what Dallas ISD Superintendent Michael Hinojosa called the district's return to school in the fall.

No one plan is in place, but Hinojosa said at a press conference Monday the return to traditional school is very unlikely, but so is an entirely at-home learning model.

Hinojosa said they district would know more in two weeks after the number of coronovirus cases come in, with fewer people quarantined at home.

28 mins ago

Hinojosa said health experts warned of another closure, or even multiple closures, in the fall semester, and so the district has to plan to continue at-home learning.

It may be school in the building two days a week and the rest of the time at home. This impacts Dallas ISD significantly, as many parents don’t have the ability to work from home.

"If we had all of our elementary schools and spread them out in multiple buildings, so at least we had that covered for parents that have to go to work," Hinojosa said. "Most of our parents are hourly. They can’t work remotely, we have to take that into consideration."

