Coppell ISD considers closing one school campus in the 2025-2026 school year due to budget issues

There was not an empty seat in the house, even standing room only in the lobby, where parents watched a live feed of Coppell ISD’s first meeting on possibly closing schools in the highly successful destination district.

Like so many school districts in Texas, Coppell ISD is facing significant budget shortfalls, citing Governor Abbott’s refusal to approve more money for school districts unless vouchers are approved by lawmakers, as well as enrollment and capacity issues.

Monday night, the district presented six different and very complex options to the school board of how schools would be impacted. One of them considered closing two elementary schools but it was taken off the table.

For now, three schools could close; New Tech High, Austin Elementary or Pinkerton Elementary.

Various other schools would increase in size. Parents lobbied to save their schools and questioned why closures are needed since the district has $70 million in its rainy day fun.

Many of the parents and students are from Pinkerton Elementary, the oldest elementary school building in the district.

Just two years ago, the district tried to close it, citing its age and maintenance costs but backed down after parent outcry. Now those same parents are back again with many others.

None of this would take effect until the 25/26 school year.

There will be additional meetings for parents to weigh in and the board will have a final say on Sept. 30.

You can see the school district's presentation and all the schools, programs, and ideas floated at coppellisd.com.