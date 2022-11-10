Coppell ISD Parents Worry Bond Vote Could Cause Changes at Aging Elementary School

It's the top performing elementary school in Coppell ISD; one of the top in the state, even. So, why would the district close its doors?

Some parents at Pinkerton Elementary are very concerned it's a possibility.

"Just the fact that option was on the table made many Pinkerton parents like myself upset. How is that even an option?" asked Ted Emrich, a parent at Pinkerton.

The district hasn't said Pinkerton is closing at all. They're thinking about taking out a bond to improve buildings on campus and expand their pre-K program, as well as other wish list items.

The district asked the community for input on what to do with the money. A committee came up with ideas, and when it came to Elementary schools, three of four scenarios presented to parents include the wording "close or repurposing one school."

Crown jewel or not, Pinkerton's building is 82 years old and in the worst condition compared to others in the district, according to district data.

"We have kindergarteners, first graders coming home crying to the parents going, 'why is my school closing?' We just finally got over COVID; the kids suffered a huge loss. To bring this in now is extremely insensitive," said Julie Waters, a parent at the school.

Coppel ISD has said it doesn't mean anything's happening to Pinkerton, and stressed this is just a committee and their ideas. The school board will ultimately address all these things.

The district and committee sent letter after letter explaining to parents that this is just a conversation. But the parents say it's a conversation they just don't want to have.

"I do have faith in Coppell ISD and their leadership. We're being civil about this, but we're being firm as well. We want our voices heard," said Emrich.