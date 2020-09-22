Community Protests as Fort Worth ISD Reconsiders Vote to Open School

Hundreds of parents chimed in Tuesday night as Fort Worth ISD took another stab at deciding when to send kids back to the classroom. This comes after voting just last week on a date for in-person learning.

Teachers planned to line the sidewalk with signs asking school board members to keep Fort Worth ISD classrooms closed but the teachers had some company.

Parents, students, and others interested in opening school now showed up too.

"We just want our voices heard, we feel like our voices haven't been heard loud enough compared to those who do not want us to go back," said Stephanie Plotner, a teacher interested in going back to school.

Many of those who stood with Plotner were motivated by a photo showing school board president Jacinto Ramos taking his son to a cowboys game, after pushing to keep schools closed because of the risks of catching COVID-19.

Those wanting to keep school virtual said that's not the point.

"In schools, it's very difficult to keep masks on students," said Dena Faaborg, a grandparent. "I think being at home right now is the safest thing for all the students and the staff."

Both groups lined the street, police were called and moved them to a parking lot for safety but the shouting just picked up.

The emotions outside spilled over to the inside of Fort worth ISD's board meeting.

"You're no longer looking for a solution for a children's education you are using a political agenda, to divide our community," said one virtual speaker.

"I spent the later point of the summer making my lesson plans as robust as possible, after a week of online learning a 1 a.m. vote told us none of that mattered," said a current teacher, virtually.

200 people signed up to speak at Tuesday's meeting. It was so many they had to limit remarks to just one minute. It would still take more than three hours for the board to finish listening to a community at wit's end.

Last week the board voted to open schools on October 5 but planned to revote during Tuesday's meeting after one board member expressed a change of heart.

Once that revote takes place, this story will be updated.