Cedar Hill Woman Quits Her Job, Becomes a Teacher and Coach During Pandemic

Since attending middle school in Cedar Hill ISD, Jennifer Davis has loved playing softball. After college she took a marketing job in Dallas, spending her day behind a desk.

"In my marketing manager role I did webinars, teaching best practices and marketing, I loved doing that," Davis said.

But she loved sports more. So when her former coach turned athletic director called her and asked her to be the head softball coach at Cedar Hill High School and teach marketing and business, she said she couldn't say no.

"I always wanted to be a teacher, I knew it wasn't English or something like that but I knew I wanted to be a teacher," Davis said.

Davis' first year is one of the most complicated ever for teachers, who are trying to figure out how to teach when they are the only ones in the classroom and all their students are virtual.

"I knew it was going to be different, untraditional. Like I said, I took it as a challenge," she said. "We're all at square one right now. Everyone, whether you've been teaching 25 years, 30 years or 2 1/2 months, like me."

She said her business classes are definitely tougher than what she envisioned.

She gets to see some students in person though. Softball practice is still happening daily at Cedar Hill High Scool, but before she can even think about how to get these girls to improve their game, she's working constantly to keep them safe.

"I'm taking their temps, handing them alcohol wipes to wipe down their hands before we start stretching and stuff."

Sure, there are times she's thought, "What am I doing?" But she said pandemic or not this is where she belongs.

"I'm in it to win it," she said.