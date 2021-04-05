Carter In The Classroom

CARROLL ISD

Carroll ISD Removes Mask Mandate Outdoors, Shields Indoors

By Wayne Carter

NBC 5 News

The Carroll ISD Board of Trustees approved a recommendation from district leaders Monday to remove requirements to wear masks outdoors while at recess and other school activities.

The board also approved a recommendation to make shields optional for children under 10-years-old in the district.

Currently, students under 10 were not required to wear masks, per Texas Education Agency guidelines, but were required to use shields around the sides of their desks.

The move by the board will give children under 10 the option to go both shield and maskless.

Students under 10 may still use shields but will have to request them from their teacher.

The district also discussed plans to move forward with a prom at the Hyatt Regency but did not make any firm decisions just yet.

