Book Battle Has Some North Texas Students Trading Recess for Reading

Recess is that half hour you get to blow off steam, run around and get your wiggles out. So, why are some students in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD sitting in the library reading?

"We talk about what the books are all about so when the battle comes we're prepared for the questions we are asked," said Damian Camacho, a third-grader.

Students are talking and collaborating about books as part of a district-wide challenge in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw schools to help kids get comfortable working in groups again after the pandemic and get them back in love with books.

"They're putting books on hold; they can't wait to get the next book. And the best part is that the kids who are struggling with reading, they have the book and they are word-for-word trying to read that book and they are determined to get that book read," said Courtney Chenault, librarian at Remington Point Elementary.

The number of books getting checked out in the library had dropped significantly over the past few years. So, mixing in a competition where they work together, read, and then face off to see not just who read but who retained the most information.

"I like to make myself have like a challenge of a book to see if I need a lower or higher book because I really want to practice my reading skills," said Kera Moss, a third grader.

These third graders have a vocabulary that would put many of us to shame, but even they love what's happening here.

"Some kids aren't like us and don't like to read and I think if you put it in a competition for fun and stuff they would want to read more," said Camacho.

Teachers seeing a rise in reading, easier resolution of conflicts, and more kids willing to hang out in the library instead of the playground, upending decades of what recess is all about