Before School ‘Breakfast Bunch' Helps Students Overcome Fear and Improve Grades

Bright and early, before the school bell rings, students gather around a table, crammed inside a small office at Idea Rise College Prep.

Never late and always grateful to be here, the group of girls comes to talk.

"We talk about where we come from, we talk about how we got here," one told us.

All of them are new to America, with different circumstances and reasons for their parents to flee their homes—many living on the road for as long as a year.

Now they're in Fort Worth, enrolled in school and expected to succeed.

"When people used to talk to me I didn't know what they were saying to me either. It was difficult," said Kristen Velasquez

"It was really hard to go to school and like nobody you feel alone, you have body next to you. It was really hard for me," added Kimberly Silva.

The girls were struggling in class, even after learning English. There are a lot of group assignments, collaboration, and presentations at Idea Rise College Prep.

That's hard to do when you're still in these young ladies' spots.

Counselor Eloisa Bustamante stepped in to help with a not-so-healthy breakfast.

"Hey they love doughnuts," she told us after one recent session. "I always believe food feeds the soul and if they feel nurtured with their group, they're more likely to express their feelings."

They talk about missing their families back home, the violence and abuse they saw trying to get here and if anyone can relate it's Eloisa.

"I came to this country, I remember being in a T-shirt because I didn't have clothes, I remember going through culture shock, not wanting to go to school," said Bustamante. "I think the culture shock is the biggest piece, and a lot of people don't understand that."

Just a few minutes before school to share has helped more than their spirit. It's helped their grades

"I got great feedback from my teachers, these students are getting more confident in talking," said Bustamante.

The group setting wasn't just to help their girls make friends, but also because there are just too many of them for one counselor to reach, she's being creative to help them all.

She has another group for boys in similar situations. All the data shows this simple breakfast bunch has taken a population of students known to struggle in class, and set the table for success.