Carter In The Classroom
Focusing on unique things school districts are doing to help children succeed.
dallas isd

95-Year-Old Teacher Bringing Former Students Back to the Classroom

By Wayne Carter

By Wayne Carter

Elizabeth Knodle says it’s never too late to teach.
NBC 5 News

You’ve probably heard someone say the phrase, "It’s ever too late to learn." Well, Elizabeth Knodle says it’s never too late to teach. 

She’s been at it for more than 60 years. She’s 95 years old and still teaching two half-day jewelry classes at The Craft Guild of Dallas.

"When you're retired, I found out you have to do things, like keep house, and I'm not very big on that," Knodle said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Sherman 26 mins ago

North Texas Judge Arrested, Accused of DWI After Crash

WEST TEXAS 46 mins ago

3 Killed in Plane Crash in West Texas

Sherry Johnson’s love for her teacher didn’t just start at the Craft Guild -- Knodle first taught Sherry in high school.

"My mother was a single parent," said Johnson, who says she considers Knodle as a second mom. "I loved creating jewelry, and we didn't have enough money to buy it, so I made my own."

Booker T Washington,  South Oak Cliff,  Kimball -- Elizabeth spent 34 years in Dallas ISD. And Johnson's not the only one who followed her.

"Elizabeth was my art teacher in high school. My mom died when I was 17, and Elizabeth had taken me under her wing and has been my mom ever since then," said student Jackie Sterry.

It's a family in her classroom, fighting over the teacher they all call mom.

They both check on Knodle almost daily, calling to make sure she's OK, even getting reprimanded if they interrupt her meal or favorite show.

"I watch Chicago Fire," Knodle said. "I got so disgusted with myself this week, I was reading a book and I forgot it and I was just furious."

They’re learning the hours to call and how to cherish every second with their 95-year old teacher, who won’t stop helping them learn.  

This article tagged under:

dallas isdDallasElizabeth Knodle
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us