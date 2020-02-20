95-Year-Old Teacher Bringing Former Students Back to the Classroom

You’ve probably heard someone say the phrase, "It’s ever too late to learn." Well, Elizabeth Knodle says it’s never too late to teach.

She’s been at it for more than 60 years. She’s 95 years old and still teaching two half-day jewelry classes at The Craft Guild of Dallas.

"When you're retired, I found out you have to do things, like keep house, and I'm not very big on that," Knodle said.

Sherry Johnson’s love for her teacher didn’t just start at the Craft Guild -- Knodle first taught Sherry in high school.

"My mother was a single parent," said Johnson, who says she considers Knodle as a second mom. "I loved creating jewelry, and we didn't have enough money to buy it, so I made my own."

Booker T Washington, South Oak Cliff, Kimball -- Elizabeth spent 34 years in Dallas ISD. And Johnson's not the only one who followed her.

"Elizabeth was my art teacher in high school. My mom died when I was 17, and Elizabeth had taken me under her wing and has been my mom ever since then," said student Jackie Sterry.

It's a family in her classroom, fighting over the teacher they all call mom.

They both check on Knodle almost daily, calling to make sure she's OK, even getting reprimanded if they interrupt her meal or favorite show.

"I watch Chicago Fire," Knodle said. "I got so disgusted with myself this week, I was reading a book and I forgot it and I was just furious."

They’re learning the hours to call and how to cherish every second with their 95-year old teacher, who won’t stop helping them learn.