Carter HS football player killed during robbery in Dallas, police say

A Dallas high school is mourning the loss of one of its own after a 17-year-old boy was killed during a robbery.

On Sunday night, Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 2700 block of Easter Avenue.

A resident, Jasmine Corbin, says she was watching TV with her 2-year-old son when she heard a noise outside.

“There was a loud boom, like a really, really, loud boom and then all the power went off,” said Corbin. “I called the police. I grabbed my weapon.”

Corbin said she walked outside to find her car hit by another car that came to a stop in her neighbor’s yard.

According to police, the preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived, they found a car crashed and the driver, 17-year-old Keymere McCriston, shot inside the vehicle.

Corbin says the driver was lifeless and the teenage passenger was hysterical.

“He was screaming out that his brother had got shot so I think they were trying to get away from a terrible situation and it ended in tragedy,” Corbin explained.

Dallas Fire Rescue transported McCriston to the hospital where he died. The passenger was treated and released. Dallas police say both were shot during a robbery.

“It was a bit traumatic simply because it went from I thought somebody might have been trying to break into my home to oh my gosh, there's somebody who's been possibly dying right now,” said Corbin.

Keymere McCriston was a 6-foot, 300-pound offensive lineman on the Carter High School varsity football team.

The team has been paying respect on social media.

23 The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.

3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.



Until Eternity‼️



M.🙏🏿.B pic.twitter.com/VN71XUSiKx — Carter Cowboy Recruiting (@CarterFbRecruit) February 27, 2024

Dallas ISD says mental health services will be at Carter High School all week to help students and staff process the loss.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at 214-671-3608 or Ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.