Texas-based nonprofit Carter BloodCare is now accepting blood donations at its newest location in Burleson.

The Burleson Donor Center at 2850 S.W. Wilshire Boulevard is the organization's 26th fixed-site donation center.

Carter BloodCare said these donations can benefit children with cancer and organ transplant recipients, as well as those in serious accidents or emergencies. They added that transfusion patients often require multiple units of red blood cells.

According to Carter BloodCare, the Burleson location, which accepts whole blood, double red cell, plasma and platelet donations, must see at least 1,500 donors daily to meet the area's demand.

Andrea Sign, Carter BloodCare's director of marketing, communications, and donor relations, said the company is grateful to be in the heart of Burleson and looks forward to serving the community.

“Our North Texas population is one of the fastest growing in the United States, with the U.S. Census reporting an average daily increase of nearly 500 residents in the Dallas-Fort Worth area,” Sign said. “Our new donor center in Burleson is an important resource to support Texas’s increased health needs for local patients who urgently require lifesaving transfusions.”

Representatives said a grand opening is scheduled from April 28 to May 10. Anyone who donates will receive thank-you gifts, including apparel and daily prize drawing entries. Starting May 1, donors will also receive a beach towel.

The hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. This location is closed on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Carter BloodCare said donating blood takes about an hour. Eligible donors must weigh at least 110 lbs. Donors under the age of 16 must have parental consent, but there is no upper limit.

Those interested in donating can schedule an appointment on their website or by calling 800-366-2834.