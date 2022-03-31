Carter BloodCare Says Blood Supply Has Not Returned to Normal After COVID-19 Pandemic

As North Texans resume regular activities this spring, Carter BloodCare is asking residents to consider donating blood to those who need it.

Although statewide COVID-19 cases have dropped and many activities are returning to normal, the community blood supply has not rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, Carter BloodCare said.

According to Carter BloodCare, the amount of each blood type remains at less than one day's availability.

Carter BloodCare said between 600 and 800 patients need blood transfusions every day, and most require more than one unit of red cells or other blood components like platelets.

Heritage Church of Christ is hosting a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday 4201 Heritage Trace Parkway in the studio.

For details and to make an appointment for the blood drive, contact Kevin Burnett at 817-741-0499.

According to Carter BloodCare, donors can complete a medical history questionnaire online on the day of donation before arriving to give blood.

Carter BloodCare said most donors can expect the entire process, which involves a mini health check, donation, and free refreshments, to take only an hour or less.

Potential blood donors may volunteer at age 16 with parental consent, and 17-year-olds and older can give independently, Carter BloodCare said. There is no upper age limit.

According to Carter BloodCare, people with and without COVID-19 vaccinations are eligible to donate blood.

For more information about donor eligibility and to set an appointment to donate blood, call 800-366-2834 or visit CarterBloodCare.org.