Carter BloodCare Holds Community Blood Drive Through Friday

Carter BloodCare is partnering with American Airlines Center and the Dallas Mavericks this week for a community blood drive through Friday.

The blood drive will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and donors should park in the Lexus Platinum garage parking.

Donors should wear a face mask and bring a picture ID with them. They can also make an appointment by calling or texting 800-366-2834. Walk-ins are welcome, but please complete Carter BloodCare's Quickscreen questionnaire before arriving.

Carter BloodCare reminds donors to drink plenty of water and eat a healthy meal before giving blood as it reduces the “after donation woozies” and successful donations will get a free COVID-19 antibody test.

Donors will get freebies for their time and donation.