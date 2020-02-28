Carrollton Woman Charged With Injury to a Child: Police

A Carrollton woman is charged with injury to a child after a 3-year-old in her care sustained burn injuries.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, 29-year-old A'Ebonee Odom was the sole caretaker of her boyfriend's three-year-old daughter on the night of the incident.

Police said the child received second-degree burns after she was placed in scalding bath water on December 16, 2019.

Odom was arrested Tuesday at a Carrollton apartment complex in the 2700 block of East Trinity Mills Road, the same location where the December incident occurred, police said.

The child, who has since turned four years old, is recovering from her injuries.