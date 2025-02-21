Carrollton

Carrollton water main leak encases section of Luna Road in ice

A water main burst overnight coated a Carrollton road up about a foot of ice.

By Noelle Walker

Bitterly cold weather and a water main leak led to some pretty remarkable images in Carrollton. About a half-block of Luna Road was coated in about a foot of ice, while trees, power and utility lines and cars were encased in ice.

"It's something we don’t see on a day-to-day basis," Carrollton Public Works Director Jody Byerly said. "I've been here for a little over 20-and-a-half years, and I think this is the first time we've had an event like that that froze the way that did."

"Very unexpected," Pedro Arias, who works nearby, said. "The roads were closed and we started looking over here, and everything was basically white, very slippery, so we called a lot of our customers and we had to cancel their appointments."

The leak was reported around 2:30 a.m. on Luna Road. When public works crews arrived, they saw it spewing water 40 feet in the air. By the time they got the water shut off around 6:00 a.m., 12 inches of ice covered the road, and ice covered everything in range.

"Alaska," Sandy Chan said as she stopped to take photos with her husband. "I don't think you ever see that in Texas under normal circumstances!"

"Yeah," Arias said. "It's pretty, and messy at the same time."

Byerly said his crew was working all day to make repairs, which were expected to be complete by 7:00 p.m.

