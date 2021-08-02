Carrollton Animal Services will spray for mosquitoes after a mosquito sample tested positive for West Nile virus, Dallas County Health and Human Services said Monday.

The spraying will occur at 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights, weather permitting.

The positive sample was collected from an area in Carrollton located between Josey Lane, Belt Line Road, Valwood Parkway and South Broadway Street.

Carrollton's first positive sample of the year came from the same area and was reported on July 19.

The area to be sprayed is the same neighborhood where the sample tested positive, which can be found here on the city's website or as area 7B on the map below:

Dallas County reported its first human case of West Nile virus July 16.

Other mosquito samples in Cedar Hill, Dallas, Highland Park, Mesquite, University Park and now Lewisville also have tested positive for West Nile this year.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites