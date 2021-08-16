Carrollton to Spray for Mosquitoes After Positive West Nile Traps

Carrollton Animal Services will spray for mosquitoes after two mosquito samples tested positive for West Nile virus, Dallas County Health and Human Services said Monday.

The spraying will occur at 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights, weather permitting.

The positive samples were collected from two areas in Carrollton:

Area 4B: located between N. Josey Lane, E. Frankford Road, E. Trinity Mills Road, and the eastern City limits.

Area 7B: located between S. Broadway Street, E. Belt Line Road, Webb Chapel Road, and Valwood Parkway.

The area to be sprayed is the same neighborhood where the sample tested positive, which can be found here on the city's website or on the map below:

Carrollton's first positive West Nile mosquito trap was reported on July 16.

Dallas County reported its first West Nile virus death of 2021 on Aug. 9.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites