Carrollton Animal Services will spray for mosquitoes after a mosquito sample tested positive for West Nile virus, Dallas County Health and Human Services said Monday.

The spraying will take place at 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights in the following areas, weather permitting:

Area 6A: located between N. Josey Lane, E. Trinity Mills Road, Westgrove Drive and Midway Road, and Keller Springs Road.

Area 7A: located between N. Broadway Street, Whitlock Lane/Keller Springs Road, N. Josey Lane, and E. Belt Line Road

Those areas, where the samples positive for West Nile were collected, can be found on the city's website or as areas 6A and 7A on the map below:

Carrollton previously sprayed for mosquitoes on July 19 when the city had its first mosquito trap test positive for West Nile.

Dallas County reported its first human case of West Nile virus on July 16 and its second human case on Aug. 6.

How to Protect Yourself From Mosquito Bites

Dress in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent.

in long sleeves, pants when outside: For extra protection, spray thin clothing with repellent. DEET : Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent.

: Make sure this ingredient is in your insect repellent. Drain standing water in your yard and neighborhood: Mosquitoes can develop in any water stagnant for more than three days.

It has been recommended in the past that to avoid mosquito bites you should avoid being outdoors during Dusk and Dawn (the 4 Ds). While this is true for mosquitoes that commonly carry the West Nile virus, other types of mosquitoes that are more likely to carry Zika, dengue and chikungunya are active during the day. When outdoors, no matter what time of day, adjust your dress accordingly and wear insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus as your first line of defense against insect bites