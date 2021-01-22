Carrollton Shipping Yard Offers Reward for Information About $150,000 Theft

A Carrollton shipping yard is offering a reward for information about a theft that took place on Friday morning.

According to employees at the shipping yard, four semi-trucks pulled up to 2201 Luna Road at 3:16 a.m.

Employees said the suspects broke through the shipping yard's rod iron fence and sliding gate and stole $150,000 worth of inventory.

The shipping yard operates out of a 200,000 square foot building selling electric ATVs and hover boards, employees said.

The shipping yard is offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved in this robbery.