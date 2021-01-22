Carrollton

Carrollton Shipping Yard Offers Reward for Information About $150,000 Theft

The suspects broke through the shipping yard's rod iron fence and sliding gate on Friday morning

police lights
NBC10

A Carrollton shipping yard is offering a reward for information about a theft that took place on Friday morning.

According to employees at the shipping yard, four semi-trucks pulled up to 2201 Luna Road at 3:16 a.m.

Employees said the suspects broke through the shipping yard's rod iron fence and sliding gate and stole $150,000 worth of inventory.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

FBI 1 hour ago

Bank Robber Dubbed ‘Mr. Potato Head' Pleads Guilty

The shipping yard operates out of a 200,000 square foot building selling electric ATVs and hover boards, employees said.

The shipping yard is offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved in this robbery.

This article tagged under:

CarrolltonTheftshipping yard
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us