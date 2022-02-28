Texas Lottery

Carrollton Resident Claims $1M Scratch-Off Ticket Prize

A Carrollton resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Extreme Cash.

The ticket was purchased at Tom Thumb #2590, located at 4112 N. Josey Lane, in Carrollton.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

$1,000,000 Extreme Cash offers more than $128.3 million in total prizes.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.53, including break-even prizes.

