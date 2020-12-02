Carrollton Police Officers Purchase New Wheelchair for Man in Need

A Carrollton police officer's act of kindness over the weekend was captured on body camera video, police said.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, during a routine audit of body camera videos, officers stumbled across a welfare concern call on Saturday.

Police said the callers had reported that a homeless man's wheelchair had broken down and left him stranded.

https://fb.watch/27iKAFy_lF/

One of the officers who responded to the call took it upon himself to purchase a new wheelchair for the man from a local pharmacy.

He brought the new wheelchair to the man in need and gave it to him for free.