Carrollton Mayoral Candidate Arrested, Charged With 84 Counts of Mail Ballot Application Fraud

Zul Mirza Mohamed, a candidate in the City of Carrollton mayoral race, has been arrested and charged with 84 counts of mail ballot application fraud.

Mohamed also faces 25 counts of unlawful possession of an official mail ballot.

Officials with the Texas Attorney Generals Office and the Denton County Sheriffs office worked together to make the arrest.

A press release from the Attorney Generals office states that Mohamed allegedly obtained a virtual mailbox using a false identity, forged at least 84 voter registration applications for unwitting Denton residents and had them sent to a fraudulent location.

“Mail ballots are inherently insecure and vulnerable to fraud, and I am committed to safeguarding the integrity of our elections. My office is prepared to assist any Texas county in combating this form of fraud,” said Paxton.

“I want to commend all the investigators and agencies involved in this investigation. Voter fraud is a serious and widespread issue and cannot be tolerated. The fact an actual candidate for public office would engage in these activities is appalling. We will continue to aggressively investigate allegations of voter fraud,” said Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree.

Officials said that at the time of his arrest, Mohamed was in the process of stuffing envelopes with additional mail ballot applications for neighboring Dallas County.

If convicted, Mohamed faces up to 20 years in prison for the offenses.