Carrollton firefighters rescue man from burning home

A man was pulled from a burning home early Tuesday morning in Carrollton.

Crews were called to a fire around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2000 block of North Broadway Street in Carrollton.

Upon arrival, firefighters noticed heavy fire at the front of the house.

Carrollton Fire Rescue searched the home for victims while fighting the fire and found the man. He was pulled to safety and transported to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.