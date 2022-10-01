Carrollton FD: Three Bodies Discovered During House Fire

Carrollton police are investigating the deaths of three people after they responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon, officials confirm to NBC 5.

Shortly after 4 p.m. officers responded to smoke coming from a house at the 3900 block of Alto Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the house where it was then on fire. As they worked to put it out, firefighters discovered three adults dead inside.

Officials found a 51-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man who both had signs of trauma. A 53-year-old man was also found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. All three victims are related, police confirm. All are unidentified at this time.

Though it appears the victims died before the spread of the fire, investigators said they are still working to determine their exact causes of death.

Carrollton police report that the initial evidence indicates this was an isolated family incident and there is no threat to the greater public.

This story is developing.