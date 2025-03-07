Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD will close four schools next year, including popular elementary for gifted students

It's same story we've heard for months: declining enrollment, lack of state money, and increasing costs.

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD will be shutting down schools next school year, just like 24 other school districts across Texas, blaming Texas lawmakers for a lack of money for schools and declining enrollment as fewer young adults are choosing to have children.

"With every system improvement, cost saving measure, and process change, we have wound up in the position that no single district wants to be in," said Tara Hrbacek, board member.

The frustration we heard was the same, but at this board meeting, the voices were a little younger.

"They are getting friends, this is Carrollton's spirit, if we close schools it is doing harm," said one student.

McCoy Elementary is home to the district's LEAP program for the highly gifted. Its students kept addressing board members with eloquent arguments for their school to stay open.

"Beyond the practical concerns, many parents feel a deep emotional connection to these schools. they have played in integral role in their families lives," said another student.

After a three-hour meeting, the board voted to close McCoy and three other schools.

Central and Furneaux elementaries and Long middle will close next year. The district citing more than 10 years of declining enrollment, nearly 10,000 empty seats, and no sign that those numbers would change.

"I know everyone says my school is special, my community is special, I get that, but I don't think this is good for the district's budget," said Candace Valenzuela, parent of a McCoy Elementary student.

The data may have been there to justify the closure, but nothing to help the pain of parents who fought hard to keep their kids on the only campuses many of them have ever known.

Parents talked about everything from lawsuits to pulling their children out of the district.