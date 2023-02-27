Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD to Host Meeting on Fentanyl Dangers

Parents in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD are encouraged to attend a meeting Monday night to discuss the dangers of fentanyl.

During a 6-month period, at least 10 students within the district overdosed. Three died after taking pills laced with lethal doses of fentanyl.

Law enforcement recently announced the arrest of three people charged in connection with dealing drugs inside CFBISD schools.

“The first line of defense is, we want to talk to our students,” said counselor Jo Gillen, Chief of Social Emotional Learning & Post-Secondary Readiness. “We want to inform them and make sure they really take this seriously.”

Gillen said since October, all sixth through 12th graders have viewed a presentation on how just one pill can kill.

At a meeting Monday, the same presentation will be offered to parents.

Gillen said she wants parents to know the district is tackling the fentanyl crisis head-on and hopes those attending Monday’s meeting leave empowered on how to talk to their children and protect them.

“They’re scared and we understand that,” Gillen said. “We also know they feel very confident in our counseling department and our student services department in how we’re handling this, but they’re scared. And when you’re scared you want answers.”

Monday’s meeting will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Educational Services Division Complex at 1820 Pearl Street, Carrollton. Following the presentation, parents can speak on-on-one with counselors.

A second meeting is scheduled for March 22.

If parents can not attend, Gillen encourages them to reach out to their child’s campus counselor.