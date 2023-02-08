Following fentanyl overdoses and three deaths that have rocked the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District, school leaders and parents are raising awareness for students

A parent meeting will be held Thursday evening where they will have a chance to hear from health service professionals and ask questions.

One of the presenters includes R.L. Turner Highschool’s School Resource Officer, Stefanovic. Stefanovic is a police officer with the Carrollton Police Department and has become a familiar face at R.L. Turner.

“The biggest thing my job entails is building relationships with students, school partners, parents,” Stefanovic said. “Being a positive role model for the students. Being a positive role model for the teachers.”

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Before becoming a police officer, Stefanovic worked as a teacher for four years.

“I kind of understand how the school works, but I also understand the police side of it," Stefanovic said. "A big part of my job is mentoring and educating."

R.L. Turner High has been identified by federal agents as the school where several teen drug dealers are enrolled and sold fentanyl-laced pills to classmates. Some of those pills resulted in overdoses and deaths.

This week, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD added random canine searches to middle and high school campuses.

“Carrollton Police Department is not sending their canines to the school. This is a private entity that the school the district has employed,” Stefanovic said.

In an eleven-page affidavit, investigators lay out in detail the case against Carrollton couple 21-year-old Luis Navarrete and 29-year-old Magaly Mejia Cano, connected to the overdose of nine teens, three of them fatal.

A spokesperson for Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD could not confirm if Navarrete was a graduate of the school district.

“Per our FL(LOCAL) board policy, we are unable to release enrollment status for any purpose other than a school-sponsored purpose,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Navarrete and Mejia Cano face charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. No additional arrests have been made and DEA agents continue to follow leads. This is where, according to Stefanovic, parents play a crucial role.

“I can't do my job without the support of the parents,” Stefanovic said. “A huge part of what I do is work with the parents when it comes to their children. We work together to access their social media.”

Officer Stefanovic hopes all CFBISD parents will attend Thursday’s open meeting focused on fentanyl where school employees will discuss topics including side effects, criminal charges and why parents should look through their child's social media accounts.

“We need everyone and everyone, everyone and anyone to come ask questions,” Stefanovic said.

Parents are invited to the Student Health Advisory Council (SHAC) meeting Feb. 9 at 7 pm at the Educational Services Division Complex Bldg B, 1820 Pearl St., Carrollton, in Texas Room. Topics: ▪️Presentation on Fentanyl ▪️Presentation from the SHAC Curriculum Subcommittee pic.twitter.com/wIsH2xlaUT — Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD (@CFBISD) February 6, 2023

He said combatting the national fentanyl crisis must be a collaborative effort between school officials, local authorities, parents, and students.

“At the dinner table just ask for your child's phone and go through it together. Be collaborative about it,” Stefanovic said. “There might be some upset parents. There might be some upset children. But the conversation is so important, and it will lead to success at school. It will lead to avoiding some of the issues we're seeing.”

Stefanovic said social media could be key in determining who is involved in distributing drugs to minors and the fentanyl ring that lead to nine overdoses, three of them fatal.

“We know it ultimately is linked to an adult somewhere. And we work together at the school to find out who the adult is. That's ultimately what my goal is. That's not to say there aren't juveniles participating,” Stefanovic said.

The open meeting will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 beginning at 7 p.m. at the Educational Services Division Complex, Building B, Texas Room.

The school district will have an English-to-Spanish translation system available for attendees to use if needed.