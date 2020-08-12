Carrollton, Coppell, and Lewisville Police Working to Identify Serial Robbery Suspects

The Coppell, Carrollton, and Lewisville Police Departments are asking for the public's assistance in identifying several serial robbers.

According to police, three victims were robbed by three suspects in the Coppell Greens area near the Lewisville city limits on July 31.

Two victims were injured during the robberies, police said.

The suspects also robbed another victim in Lewisville on Preserve Place.

Police said the suspects then drove to Shipley's Donuts on North Josey Lane in Carrollton in a small compact car and robbed the restaurant.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects should contact Coppell Police Department Detective Craig Reed at 972-304-3526.

Tips can also be made through Coppell Crime Stoppers by calling 972-436-8477. Tips provided through Coppell Crime Stoppers are eligible for rewards up to $1,000.