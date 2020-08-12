Denton County

Carrollton, Coppell, and Lewisville Police Working to Identify Serial Robbery Suspects

According to police, three suspects robbed multiple locations in Carrollton, Coppell, and Lewisville on July 31.

Coppell Police Department

The Coppell, Carrollton, and Lewisville Police Departments are asking for the public's assistance in identifying several serial robbers.

According to police, three victims were robbed by three suspects in the Coppell Greens area near the Lewisville city limits on July 31.

Two victims were injured during the robberies, police said.

The suspects also robbed another victim in Lewisville on Preserve Place.

Police said the suspects then drove to Shipley's Donuts on North Josey Lane in Carrollton in a small compact car and robbed the restaurant.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects should contact Coppell Police Department Detective Craig Reed at 972-304-3526.

Tips can also be made through Coppell Crime Stoppers by calling 972-436-8477. Tips provided through Coppell Crime Stoppers are eligible for rewards up to $1,000.

