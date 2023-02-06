The nationwide battle against the synthetic opioid fentanyl has hit North Texas.

The fentanyl-related deaths of three students from R.L. Turner High School in Carrollton are linked to a local couple who are now facing federal charges, according to police.

Agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency surveilled then raided a house in the 1800 block of Highland Drive Friday. Agents arrested 21-year-old Luis Navarrete and 29-year-old Magaly Mejia Cano, accusing them of dealing fentanyl outside of the residence, located between Turner High School and Dewitt Perry Middle School.

According to the criminal complaint, the two dealt “percocet” and “oxycontin” pills laced with fentanyl to several teen drug dealers, mostly students from Turner High School. Those dealers then sold the counterfeit pills to classmates and children at Dewitt Perry and Dan Long Middle Schools.

Between September and February, nine students from these schools, ranging in age from 13 to 17, overdosed. Three died. One 14-year-old girl survived after overdosing twice and was temporarily paralyzed.

“What I’ve read about fentanyl, I wouldn’t even try it,” resident Abel Hernandez said. “Why? It seems dumb and dangerous but I guess kids do that so it just surprised me that it was coming from a home so close and I didn’t even know about it.”

Fentanyl is about 50 times more potent than heroin. A few grains can be deadly.

The U..S Attorney for the Northern District of Texas called the couple’s actions “despicable.” Both appeared in federal court Monday. If convicted, the suspects each face up to 20 years in federal prison. Another hearing is set for Friday.