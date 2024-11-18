Carroll ISD to consider school marshal program to arm some Southlake school employees

A new security program in Southlake Carroll ISD could allow some school employees to carry guns next school year.

On Monday evening, the school board will discuss whether or not to move forward with the school marshal proposal to improve security in the district.

If this school marshal program were to pass, it would allow up to 10 employees to make arrests and exercise the same authority given to peace officers, but only to the extent of preventing serious harm or death to anyone on campus.

According to a FAQ sheet posted online by the district, the school marshals would be selected based on prior military or law enforcement service and their identity would be confidential.

They will be required to carry a concealed 9MM weapon loaded with approved ammo provided by the district.

Marshals will get a stipend and the district will also pay for all training and equipment.

Those selected would also have to go through psychological and physical evaluations throughout their service.

The goal is to have a first line of defense on the campus and bring more protection than the one school resource officer stationed at most schools.

School marshals are nothing new in Texas, but schools started showing more interest in school marshals following the massacre in Uvalde in May 2022, the deadliest school shooting in Texas history. The police response was described by Texas DPS as an "abject failure".

There are already hundreds of school marshals in place in other school districts across the state.

Carroll ISD board members will begin discussing the proposal in their regularly scheduled board meeting, set to begin at 5 p.m. on Monday.

If approved, training will begin in the summer of 2025.