Carroll Middle School teacher Angela Barnes, 45, is facing charges of alleged sexual assault of a child and having an improper relationship with a former student, police say.

Barnes was arrested Monday after authorities say they discovered she had been in a romantic relationship with a 15-year-old boy in June and July. However, the relationship had since ended.

According to Keller PD, the investigation began after detectives were given a tip late September that Barnes was in a relationship with a former student.

It's unclear whether she has acquired legal representation or is still in custody at this time.

Caroll ISD immediately placed Barnes on administrative leave and is working in collaboration with Keller Police and Child Protective Services in the investigation, the district said in a statement.

Police currently believe there are no additional victims. Anyone with information related to this case can contact Keller Detective Brockmoller at brockmoller@cityofkeller.com.