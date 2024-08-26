Carroll ISD, Dallas ISD investigate unrelated school safety incidents

Investigations are underway on Monday after safety threats at two different North Texas school districts.

In Dallas ISD, a tip led school leaders at Solar Preparatory School for Boys to find and quickly recover a gun from a student.

A letter was sent to parents on Friday when it happened.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Principal Derek Thomas wrote that the student would be disciplined and that everyone was safe. He also commended the student who reported the incident.

It is unknown how that student was able to get the gun or the exact age of the student involved.

“Please know safety starts at home. If you have weapons of any kind, keep them unloaded, locked and in a secure location,” Thomas said in the letter.

He also wrote about new security measures that started on Monday, including metal detectors for 6th through 8th grade students and backpack checks for students in third grade and up.

There will be a parents' safety meeting going over all of the changes on Monday at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium.

Dallas ISD says metal detectors known as "secure entry" have been adopted at several schools this year.

On Monday morning, Carroll ISD notified parents and the public about its own security threat.

The district says it was made aware of a potential threat through its "StopIt" reporting system.

#SAFEdragon Alert: CISD was made aware of a potential threat to our district through our STOPit reporting system. While this online threat did not mention a specific campus, we are working closely with @SouthlakeDPS as they conduct their investigation. Families, see email. pic.twitter.com/KFzpzaq1kZ — Carroll ISD (@Carrollisd) August 26, 2024

“Please know that we take all threats with the utmost seriousness and are working closely with the Southlake Police Department as they conduct a thorough investigation. While this online threat did not mention a specific campus, we will track all leads to uncover the source,” the school district said in a letter to parents.

As a precaution, the district is also enhancing security at each campus on Monday.

“While we continue to prioritize the safety of all our Dragons, we completely understand if you prefer to keep your student at home today,” Carroll ISD said in the letter.