CARROLL ISD

Carroll Football Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19, Expected to Miss Round 5 6A Playoff Game

According to Carroll ISD, Dodge is doing well after testing positive for the virus

NBC 5 News

Carroll head football coach Riley Dodge has confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 and will not attend Saturday's semi-final matchup against Duncanville.

According to Carroll ISD, Dodge is doing well after testing positive for the virus, but he will still be self-isolating when the Dragons kick off against the Panthers this weekend.

During Saturday's game, Lee Munn will act as head coach and call the defense, while Chris Smith will call the offense, Carroll ISD said.

Athletic Director Steve Keasler said the team will continue to follow all safety protocols and social distancing practices in alignment with the guidelines established by the University Interscholastic League.

According to Carroll ISD, contact tracing was conducted, and no other coaches or student athletes will be required to quarantine as a result of this case. Individual students and coaches were notified Tuesday and urged to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, Carroll ISD said.

Saturday's game is set for 3 p.m. in Arlington.

