Carpenters Union Recruits Apprentices for Training

There is tremendous demand for skilled carpenters, especially in booming North Texas.

The Central South Carpenters, a regional council of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters, is recruiting new apprentices for training in the skills during National Apprenticeship week, going on now.

Some may think journeyman carpenters just saw wood and pound nails, but their apprenticeship training involves much more.

Tory Bryant has been an apprentice for a year and a half.

“Right now I work in a clean room in Richardson for TI where you get your microchips for your cars and things like that. So it's a lot more than nailing wood,” Bryant said.

Apprentice carpenters work with all sorts of metal and receive welding training. They work with robots. They install solar panels.

Young people not yet in the program are invited to tour the Arlington training facility during National Apprenticeship Week.

As an alternative to college, it’s still 4 years of training, but participants are paid as apprentices.

“With no college debt, you turn out making money. You earn while you learn. So, you're working for a contractor while you're coming to school,” South Central Carpenters Executive Secretary Jason Engles said.

Apprentice Anthony Vargas served in the military and now has the goal of using this array of construction knowledge as a safety officer when he completes the courses.

“Dallas as you know is just insanely progressing, Austin, Houston, the list goes on. Carpentry is something that's always going to be in demand and it's always going to be growing,” Vargas said.

Tory Bryant agreed the North Texas construction industry is huge.

“You have your older generation that's retiring and they need people to fill the spots so they're always looking,” Bryant said.

Links for more information are available from South Central Carpenters and the US Department of Labor.