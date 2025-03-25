Woman rescued from car in Trinity River dies in hospital, officials say

Melanie Robinson, 38, died early Tuesday morning. Divers recovered the body of her one-year-old son, Jonas Allen, on Sunday morning after the car they were in entered the Trinity River Saturday night.

Tuesday morning, the mother of a young child whose body was recovered from the Trinity River died in the hospital.

Melanie Robinson, 38, died around 3:19 a.m. on Tuesday at Texas Health Hospital in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office. She was in critical condition since Saturday night after a Fort Worth Police Officer rescued her from the water.

Her sister, Jasmine Robinson, who spoke with NBC 5 over the weekend, said her sister was on life support and doctors had to resuscitate her multiple times in the last three days.

"She's in an induced coma, so basically the ventilators are fighting for her, so if you guys could, just pray for my sister," expressed Robinson early Sunday morning prior to the confirmation of her nephew's death.

Officers were dispatched at about 5:47 p.m. on Saturday to a report of a vehicle that had gone into the Trinity River at Beach Street and East Freeway. Call details revealed there was an infant and a woman in the car, according to police.

When officers arrived, they located the car and jumped into the water, according to a report from the FWPD.

An adult female was pulled from the water, and first responders started life-saving procedures. She was transported to the nearest hospital in critical condition, police said.

At the time, it was unclear if the woman's child was inside the car. Dive teams resumed their search on Sunday and recovered one-year-old Jonas Allen's body from the river.

It's still under investigation what caused the car to enter the Trinity River.

The medical examiner said the manner of death for both Robinson and Allen is pending.