Car Theft Suspect Leads Law Enforcement Through Multiple Counties in High-Speed Chase

One man has been arrested after a police chase through multiple North Texas counties on Monday.

According to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a call regarding a carjacking at gunpoint at the Loves Truck Stop shortly before 11:30 a.m.

Officials said multiple law enforcement units responded and took positions along I-20 westbound in an attempt to locate the stolen vehicle, a 2020 white Nissan Sentra.

A sheriff's deputy located the vehicle and verified the license plate, and the constable from Precinct 4 was able to get behind the vehicle, officials said.

According to officials, as the deputy and constable attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect increased his speed in an attempt to evade apprehension.

Sheriff Hendrix along with two other deputies joined in on the pursuit. Officials said the pursuit then was assisted by multiple agencies along a path that went through several county and city jurisdictions.

A Texas DPS Trooper attempted to spike the vehicle tires, but was unable to deploy the spike due to heavy traffic, officials said.

According to officials, the pursuit continued at speeds in excess of 110 miles per hour.

The Mesquite Police Department was able to spike the front driver's side tire, but suspect continued to drive after the tire separated from the wheel, officials said.

Officials said the suspect then exited at the Cockrell Hill exit and collided with a telephone pole at this intersection. The suspect then fled on foot to a nearby apartment complex in the City of Dallas.

Dallas police, the Dallas Sheriff's Office, Mesquite police, the Kaufman County constable from precinct 2, and the agencies who were already following the suspect attempted to locate him.

According to officials, a handgun with a high capacity magazine was recovered from the vehicle.

Two individuals were detained in the apartment complex, and the Dallas police SWAT team was called to gain access to the apartment.

After obtaining a search warrant for the apartment, SWAT officers entered and secured the scene while Van Zandt Sheriff's office personnel and officers from other departments searched the premises where they recovered several items belonging to the victim, officials said.

Officials said a handgun stolen out of Louisiana was also found in the apartment.

"We are committed to bringing criminals to justice, especially when a person is robbed at gunpoint in our county," Sheriff Hendrix said. "I am so thankful for all the agencies who assisted in apprehending this dangerous criminal. This suspect also had several felony warrants out of Louisiana for home invasion type robberies. Today's arrest took a violent criminal off the streets and was worth all of the effort and resources utilized for a successful outcome"

Officials said the suspect, identified as Tommy McArthur Jones, is currently being held in the Van Zandt County Jail.