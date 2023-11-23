Car rams into side of East Dallas home on Thanksgiving Eve

Dallas Police are trying to figure out how a driver ended up ramming his car into the side of a house.

It happened Wednesday night off of Abrams Road and Lowell Street in East Dallas.

The driver suffered minor injuries, and no one was inside the house at the time.

Daena Acosta said she went outside after hearing a boom nearby.

"[I] came out here, I saw my neighbors running, of course, whenever you see people running, you start running, too," she said. "I just immediately came out here and saw a little bit of smoke coming out and I was just like, ‘Oh my God,’ you know?”

She saw a car jammed into her neighbor’s house.

"It’s like it hopped into the house. It looks insane," Acosta said.

Acosta said she and other neighbors made sure the driver was OK and called 911.

“He was just very staggered, very, you know, disoriented," she said.

She said she found the driver’s dog walking around a few houses down and stayed until ambulances took the driver away.

The homeowner’s father, Barry Feig, came up from Houston to check on the house. He told NBC 5 that his daughter had just left for the airport three hours before the crash.

"If somebody was there, easily could’ve been dead," said Feig.

Feig said his daughter was on a flight out of town.

"She was on the plane and I texted her, capital letters, ‘NOBODY'S HURT. BUT WE HAVE A LITTLE PROBLEM," he said.

He said the destruction is upsetting.

“I just hope they take his license away for a while. Forever. I really do. I hope they take his license away forever," he said.

But he’s grateful for at least one thing.

“I mean, it’s happy Thanksgiving because nobody got hurt. That’s a blessing," Feig said.