Car of Missing Fort Worth Woman Found in Cooke County With Body Inside

Carolyn Riggins disappeared after winning bingo jackpot

By Scott Gordon

Carolyn Riggins, 69, vanished after she won a jackpot at a Watauga bingo hall on July 11.
The car of a Fort Worth grandmother missing since July has been found in a remote area of Cooke County, and a body found inside the vehicle has not been positively identified, police said.

Her family has been searching for her and her missing car, a 2002 tan Lincoln Town Car, ever since.

Police said a license plate reader logged the car on Interstate 35 in Denton heading North about 5:30 a.m. the day after she disappeared. But searches in the area turned up nothing.

Hunters found the vehicle Saturday in a wooded area, police said.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner is examining the remains.

Fort Worth police confirmed the discovery.

“We will wait until the ME’s office completes their investigation,” the department said in an email. “Our Missing Person Unit has been involved during all the process and new findings.”

Homicide detectives are also aware of the development, Officer Daniel Segura said.

The Cooke County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately return a call for comment.

