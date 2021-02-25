Fort Worth

Car Nearly Swallowed by Sinkhole in Fort Worth

The potholes that form following winter storms are true to the saying that everything is bigger in Texas, it would seem.

An NBC 5 viewer was stopped in his tracks by a giant sinkhole in Fort Worth, along the 600 block of South Collard Street. He said he helped pull a car from the hole Wednesday night.

"Found this poor guy and his car being eaten by a sinkhole on Collard St., between Vickery and Lancaster, last night," Glen Clark wrote in an email to iSee@nbcdfw.com with a picture of the huge hole.

NBC 5 viewer Glen Clark emailed iSee@nbcdfw.com a picture of a car nearly swallowed by a sinkhole in Fort Worth.
By Thursday morning, the hole was still there but blocked off by traffic cones.

An online map provided by the city shows the hole as a water line break that is a "work not in progress" as of early Thursday morning.

