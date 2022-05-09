Dallas

Car Jerry Jones Hit Was Making Improper Left Turn: Police Report

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The driver of the car Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hit last week in Dallas was making an improper turn according to a Dallas police crash report.

The investigator's narrative included in the Dallas police report says the driver of the gray Hyundai Sonata was making a delivery for Door Dash Wednesday evening. He told investigators that while driving southbound on Harry Hines Boulevard he realized he needed to make a left turn onto Wolf Street.

The driver slowed down at the intersection, coming almost to a stop, then made an improper turn from the far right lane putting him directly in the path of Jerry Jones's car, according to the crash report.

Dallas police department crash report included this field diagram
TMZ Sports video shows the crash from a dash-mounted camera on a witness's car at the stoplight on Wolf Street. The black Lexus driven by Jerry Jones can be seen crashing into the driver's side door of the gray Hyundai.

The crash reports said the witness let investigators look at the video.

The crash report says 35 mph was the posted speed limit in that block of Harry Hines Boulevard but does not state how fast Jones was traveling at the time of impact.

Jones was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital after the crash at the insistence of police according to The Dallas Morning news.

He was discharged a short time later and was "all good" according to his son Stephen Jones.

