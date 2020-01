A car rolled over and landed in a creek under Interstate 30 in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon, fire officials say.

Fort Worth firefighters responded to the incident along I-30 near Eastchase Parkway at about 2:30 p.m., officials said.

The vehicle landed on its side in about one foot of water, officials said. Two people were checked out and had minor or no injuries.

Crews worked to stabilize the vehicle and contain its fluids Wednesday afternoon.