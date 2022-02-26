Car Crashes Into DeSoto Home, No Injuries Reported: Police

A DeSoto home is damaged after a vehicle crashed into it on Friday evening, police said.

According to the DeSoto Police Department, the incident began when a vehicle was traveling northbound in the 1400 block of Mockingbird Lane at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Police said a second vehicle was exiting a driveway and pulled into the roadway as the first vehicle approached.

The cars collided in the roadway, causing the first vehicle to veer into a house on the eastside of the roadway, police said.

According to police, only one occupant was inside the home at the time of the crash. They were not injured.

Police said the vehicle occupants were not injured either.

Both vehicles were later impounded and the DeSoto Fire Department is helping the individual that was inside the home, police said.